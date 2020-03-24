UTA Cuts Salaries Across Company Amid Coronavirus Pandemic (EXCLUSIVE)

United Expertise Company has carried out a company-wide wage reduce, a number of folks acquainted with the choice instructed Selection, as Hollywood offers with a near-shutdown within the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Like corporations throughout the trade and our nation, UTA is taking some fast and painful steps to make sure we get by the present public well being and financial disaster as sturdy as potential,” a UTA spokesperson stated in an announcement. “Along with aggressive cost-cutting measures, this contains asking our colleagues at each degree to take pay reductions, structured so our most senior colleagues make the biggest monetary sacrifice. The understanding and help we’ve obtained from our colleagues has been extremely gratifying, as is their recognition that these tough steps are supposed to make sure the long-term power and viability of our firm. Whereas we have no idea what the longer term holds, we’re dedicated to being candid and clear about the place issues stand as we navigate these uncharted waters collectively.”

UTA CEO Jeremy Zimmer and co-presidents Jay Sures and David Kramer addressed the workers by way of video convention on Monday to interrupt the information, two insiders stated. Zimmer, Sures and Kramer will forgo salaries for the remainder of the yr, and your complete company will see cuts based mostly on revenue brackets, added sources.

The choice is believed by insiders to be a greater various to the outright layoffs enacted by Paradigm Company final Friday, which may lead to as much as 100 pink slips in an organization of about 700 workers, Selection beforehand reported.

UTA reps movie and tv expertise together with Timothee Chalamet, Awkwafina, Chris Pratt, Cynthia Erivo and Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Divisions embrace expertise, sports activities, podcasts, a audio system bureau and unbiased movie gross sales.

