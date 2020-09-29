UTA Signs Actor, Comedian and Bollywood Star Vir Das

Actor and comic Vir Das, who was named to Selection’s “10 Comics to Watch” listing in 2017, has enlisted UTA for worldwide illustration in all areas.

Das’ newest comedy particular, “Vir Das: For India” debuted on Netflix in January. He has a protracted historical past with the streamer, changing into the primary comic from India to have a stand-up particular on the platform when his present “Overseas Understanding” premiered in 2017. Following the success of that present, Das inked a multi-special deal and adopted it up with “Dropping It” in 2018. At present, Das stars within the native language collection “Hasmukh,” which he additionally created.

After making a splash with visitor appearances on “Conan,” the actor made his U.S. tv debut on “Whiskey Cavalier” in 2019. Das was a collection common on the ABC drama, which starred Scott Foley and Lauren Cohen. The identical 12 months, Das launched the Amazon Prime Video collection “Jestination Unknown,” an unscripted actuality collection the place the comic (who additionally created the present) would carry his stand-up act to completely different elements of India.

Das is certainly one of Bollywood’s largest names, showing in movies together with “Delhi Stomach,” “Badmaash Firm,” and “Go Goa Gone” and promoting over 1.5 million tickets for his international stand-up comedy excursions. Das additionally guest-starred on ABC’s “Recent Off the Boat” and simply introduced a socially distanced comedy tour, titled “See You Outdoors,” scheduled for later this 12 months in India.

Das is managed by Levity Leisure Group and repped by legal professional Isaac Dunham at Schreck Rose Dapello Adams Berlin & Dunham.