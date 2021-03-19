UTA Signs ‘Actual Housewives’ Star Porsha Williams (EXCLUSIVE)

Porsha Williams has signed with UTA, Selection has realized. The company will signify the fact star, discuss present persona, podcast host and actor in all areas.

Finest often called a fan-favorite solid member Bravo’s “The Actual Housewives of Atlanta,” Williams can also be a longtime host of the nationally-syndicated talkshow, “Dish Nation.”

As a significant Bravolebrity, Williams had her personal spinoff on the community, “Porsha’s Having a Child,” which documented her pregnancy-to-motherhood journey. She can also be a co-host of the brand new late-night sequence, Bravo’s “Chat Room.”

On the unscripted facet, Williams appeared on “The New Movie star Apprentice,” which was hosted by Arnold Schwarzenegger, in 2017.

Williams’ presence can also be rising within the scripted world with appearances on HBO’s “Insecure,” Fox’s “Star,” “Sharknado 5″ and the animated characteristic “CarGo.” She was additionally within the stage adaptation of “Two Can Play That Sport,” alongside Vivica A. Fox.

With plenty of initiatives in improvement, Williams can also be serving as an government producer of an upcoming romantic comedy, the title of which has not but been introduced.

The multi-hyphenate hosts Stitcher’s Porsha4Real podcast, and is quickly including creator to her resume with the discharge of her debut e book, “The Pursuit of Porsha,” due later this 12 months from Hachette. Exterior of leisure, Williams is the founding father of luxurious sheet line, Pampered by Porsha, and high-end hair extension and wig firm, Go Bare Hair.

As a philanthropist, Williams has ongoing partnerships with organizations like Hosea Helps and March of Dimes. She is enthusiastic about social justice causes, and final summer season, was among the many 87 people who had been arrested for protesting on the residence of the Kentucky legal professional common, in response to Breonna Taylor’s demise. Williams lately commemorated the anniversary of Taylor’s demise by collaborating in an indication at Injustice Sq. Park in Louisville.

Together with UTA, Williams will proceed to be represented by Karen Kinney at KK Leisure and Fox Rothschild.