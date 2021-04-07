UTA Signs ‘My Octopus Instructor’ Filmmaker Pippa Ehrlich

Pippa Ehrlich, director, co-writer and editor of the Oscar-nominated documentary “My Octopus Instructor,” has signed with UTA for illustration in all areas.

“My Octopus Instructor” follows producer-narrator Craig Foster as he free-dives in a chilly underwater kelp forest in South Africa and develops a relationship with a wild widespread octopus and paperwork a 12 months within the uncommon (and delightful) friendship. The hit nature documentary, Netflix’s first authentic doc from South Africa, additionally marked Ehrlich’s directorial debut.

The movie debuted to vital acclaim in September 2020, and has since received greater than 20 worldwide awards, together with the distinguished Wildscreen Golden Panda, Jackson Gap’s Grand Teton, the IDA’s Pare Lorentz and a PGA Award.

Ehrlich is nominated for the Academy Award for greatest documentary function alongside co-director James Reed and Foster. Ehrlich and Reed are additionally nominated for a DGA Award for excellent directorial achievement in documentaries. Ehrlich can also be nominated for an ACE Eddie Award for greatest edited documentary function with Dan Schwalm.

In his evaluation of the movie for Selection, Man Lodge mentioned the “partaking, massively crowdpleasing Netflix documentary goes out of its technique to humanize these amorphous aliens of the ocean: each by customary anthropomorphic methods acquainted from the nature-doc playbook of Attenborough and Disney alike, and thru the empathetic presence of its producer-narrator.”

Along with directing the movie, for the final 5 years, Ehrlich has been part of the Sea Change Undertaking, exploring the underwater forests of Cape City and modifying the photographic e book “Sea Change: Primal Pleasure and the Artwork of Underwater Monitoring.”

The filmmaker beforehand labored as an environmental journalist, specializing within the discipline of marine science and conservation. Ehrlich has labored with a number of the world’s high marine researchers and underwater photographers and has been an avid freediver for greater than a decade.