UTA Signs Olympic Gold Medalist McKayla Maroney

McKayla Maroney is evidently impressed with United Expertise Company, having signed in all areas with the illustration agency, Selection has discovered solely.

The Olympic gold medalist rose to fame as a part of the “fierce 5” workforce of gymnasts to compete within the 2012 Summer time Olympics in London. When photographed with a hesitant expression after profitable the silver medal within the particular person vault competitors, the “McKayla is just not impressed” face turned a part of the viral meme canon.

She received the gold medal within the American ladies’s gymnastics workforce occasion that 12 months, and gold medals within the workforce and vault competitions on the 2011 World Championships. She made historical past when she received a second gold medal within the vault occasion in the course of the 2013 World Championships, turning into the primary U.S. feminine gymnast to efficiently defend a vault title.

In subsequent years, Maroney has served an Olympic video games correspondent for “Good Morning America” and Nickelodeon. She additionally judged the 2013 Miss America pageant. Her appearing debut got here with a recurring function on The CW’s “Hart of Dixie,” in addition to components on “Bones” and NBC’s “Superstore.” She launched a music profession in 2020 with singles together with “Wake Up Name,” “COVID LOCKDOWN,” and “Spose To Do.”

Maroney will subsequent deal with the digital area, imminently launching a YouTube channel the place she’s going to talk about matters from athletic efficiency nervousness to magnificence and way of life.

All through her profession, she has been athletic advocate and performed an instrumental function in Congress’ passage of The Empowering Olympic, Paralympic and Novice Act of 2020. The landmark laws enacted new measures to guard younger athletes from abuse within the gymnastics world, and facilitated reform throughout the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee.