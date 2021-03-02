UTA Taps Jean-Rene Zetrenne as Chief People Officer

Jean-Rene Zetrenne has been named chief folks officer at UTA, the place he’ll lead human assets operations throughout the corporate. He can even serve as a companion on the expertise company.

He joins the corporate from Ogilvy USA, the promoting, advertising, and public relations large, the place he was chief expertise officer for greater than a decade. Zetrenne will tackle his new position later this month and can relocate from New York to UTA’s Beverly Hills headquarters.

“If the upheaval and disruption of the previous 12 months has taught us something, it’s that the resilience, resourcefulness and drive of our individuals are the only most useful asset of our firm and the companies we’re capable of present to our purchasers,” mentioned UTA CEO Jeremy Zimmer in an announcement. “Jene-Rene has devoted his profession to serving to international corporations develop and evolve by constructing extremely pushed, dynamic and numerous groups. We’re lucky to have him main these efforts at UTA at such a defining second for our enterprise, our office and our firm tradition.”

Previous to becoming a member of UTA, Zetrenne served as a member of Ogilvy USA’s North America govt management workforce. As chief expertise officer, he oversaw recruitment, retention and improvement efforts for the corporate’s 2,500 North American workers. Earlier in his Ogilvy profession, he led expertise technique for the corporate’s international digital media observe. Zetrenne additionally has held senior human assets positions with Gillette, Pepsico and Accenture.

“At this pivotal second in time, the worlds of leisure, media, sports activities and the humanities have a profoundly vital position to play in each the worldwide economic system and tradition,” mentioned Zetrenne. “Central to that story are folks, my colleagues and the purchasers they serve. I’m delighted to affix the visionary workforce at UTA and excited to set our international folks technique and place us for progress on the highway forward.”