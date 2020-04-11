General News

Utah Jazz’s Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell’s relationship ‘would not appear salvageable’ after coronavirus fallout: report

Utah Jazz teammates Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell have every recovered after testing sure for coronavirus nonetheless, consistent with research, the connection between the two “doesn’t appear salvageable” following fallout from Gobert’s actions.

