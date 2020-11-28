‘Utopia’ Canceled After One Season at Amazon

Seems “Utopia” wasn’t an ideal match at Amazon.

The streamer has canceled the sci-fi drama after solely a single season, Selection has confirmed. Information of the axe coming down on “Utopia” comes simply over two months after it launched.

Impressed by the British collection of the identical identify, “Utopia” hailed from “Gone Lady” and “Sharp Objects” author Gillian Flynn, who served as showrunner and govt producer.

The eight-episode conspiracy thriller centered on a bunch of comedian followers who met on-line and bonded over their obsession for a seemingly fictional comedian. Collectively, Becky (Ashleigh LaThrop), Ian (Dan Byrd), Samantha (Jessica Rothe), Wilson Wilson (Desmin Borges) and Grant (Javon “Wanna” Walton) unearthed hidden meanings cloaked throughout the pages of the comedian, predicting threats to humanity. They realized these are usually not simply the makings of a conspiracy; they’re very actual risks coming alive proper now of their world.

The group launched into a high-stakes journey, bringing them face-to-face with the comedian’s famed central character, Jessica Hyde (Sasha Lane), who joins them on their mission to save lots of the world whereas harboring secrets and techniques of her personal.

“Utopia” additionally starred John Cusack in his first collection common position on TV, in addition to Rainn Wilson, Farrah Mackenzie, Christopher Denham and Cory Michael Smith.

Throughout the present’s [email protected] earlier this yr, Flynn revealed she began engaged on the challenge nearly seven years in the past, sharing how she tailored it from the U.Okay. model.

“My thought was to not solely Americanize it — and cope with issues which might be resonant to Individuals in numerous methods — however to additionally make issues gritty and soiled and nasty in a really life like means,” she mentioned. “Whereas [Dennis Kelly, the U.K. show’s writer] took his cue from the graphic novels themselves, I took my cue extra from the ’70s paranoia thrillers that I really like.”

Alongside Flynn, “Utopia” was govt produced by fellow “Sharp Objects” alum Jessica Rhoades, Sharon Levy, Sharon Corridor, Toby Haynes, Karen Wilson, and Dennis Kelly. The collection was a co-production between Endemol Shine North America, Kudos and Amazon Studios.