Utopia Media Buys Documentary ‘Dope Is Demise’

Utopia has acquired “Dope Is Demise,” a have a look at the institution of an unconventional detoxing program within the Bronx within the early Seventies to cope with the heroin epidemic.

The sale happened prematurely of the movie’s screening in November at DOC NYC. Mia Donovan, who beforehand helmed “Inside Lara Roxx” and “Deprogrammed,” directed the movie.

“Dope Is Demise” facilities on Dr. Mutulu Shakur, stepfather of Tupac Shakur, and a coalition of left-wing activists from the Younger Lords and Black Panthers, who mixed group well being with radical politics to create Lincoln Detox, the primary acupuncture detoxing program in America.

The movie is slated to premiere on Vice World Information — a brand new collection offered by Vice co-founder Suroosh Alvi — earlier than releasing digitally throughout VOD platforms.

“I really feel so honoured to share this story of how group activists confronted the struggle on medicine with acupuncture and political schooling,” Donovan mentioned. “‘Dope Is Demise’ is the results of years of analysis and collaboration with freedom fighters who’ve put their lives on the road to assist heal their communities. I hope this documentary will assist to cement their roles, significantly, Dr. Mutulu Shakur’s position, in advocating for and spreading the observe of acupuncture in America.”

Shakur was later sentenced to 60 years in jail for his involvement in a deadly 1981 heist of a Brinks armored truck. He has repeatedly been denied parole, regardless of having a number of well being points, together with being recognized with bone marrow most cancers.

“‘Dope Is Demise’ manages to weave a number of tales into one compelling narrative,” mentioned Danielle DiGiacomo, Utopia’s head of content material. “It revisits a interval in New York’s historical past when a gaggle of devoted activists created an modern group well being program to fight the systemic racism surrounding the town’s heroin epidemic. Mia has created an insightful movie that touches upon quite a lot of points that resonate simply as deeply in the present day, most notably the legal injustice of Dr. Mutulu Shakur’s 60-year jail sentence.”

Utopia Media’s upcoming slate contains trend documentary “Home of Cardin,” Alzheimer’s analysis documentary “Turning Level,” and Errol Morris’ documentary on Steve Bannon, “American Dharma.” “Dope Is Demise” was produced by Bob Moore with government producers Mila Aung-Thwin and Daniel Cross. Utopia retains rights worldwide, except Canada. The deal was negotiated by Moore and Jason Ishikawa of Cinetic on behalf of the filmmakers and Danielle DiGiacomo for Utopia.