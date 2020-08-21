Uttar Pradesh: BJP MLA Janmejaya Singh dies in Lucknow, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath mourns

Lucknow: BJP MLA Janmejaya Singh from Sadar seat of Deoria district of Uttar Pradesh, died of heart attack in Lucknow late Thursday. He was 75 years old. The Chief Minister has mourned his death. Janmejaya Singh came from Deoria to Lucknow to attend the monsoon session of the assembly. He was involved in the proceedings of the first day of the House online. About four months ago, Janmejaya Singh suffered a minor attack. Also Read – Ramlila 2020: Ramlila of Ayodhya will be special this time, BJP MP-film stars will stage

He was first taken to the civil hospital when his health deteriorated at night. After this, at 10 o'clock at night, he was referred to Lohia Institute. Here the doctors of medicine referred to the cardiology department. Lohia Institute spokesperson and MS Dr. Vikram Singh said that he died while applying a pace maker. He had a heart attack. Earlier, reports of his corona virus infection had come negative in the civil hospital.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has deeply mourned the sudden demise of the BJP MLA. He said that "Janmejaya Singh was a devoted public representative. He was always ready for the development of his region. Were sensitive to the interests of the poor and the weak. With his death, the party has lost a true worker and the public a benevolent one."

The Chief Minister has expressed his condolences to the bereaved family while praying for peace for the departed soul. Uttar Pradesh Assembly Speaker Hriday Narayan Dixit is also saddened by the untimely demise of Janjeya Singh, MLA from Deoria.

The Speaker said that Singh represented Deoria constituency as a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party in the 16th and 17th Vidhan Sabha of Uttar Pradesh. He was always ready for the happiness and sorrow of the respected people of his constituency, his death is also our personal loss along with the politics of Deoria district and the state.

Dixit has prayed to God to grant the departed soul eternal peace and the bereaved family the power to bear this immense thunderbolt.

UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya has expressed grief over the death of the MLA. He said that “the mind is very upset with the information about the death of MLA Janmejaya Singh from Deoria Sadar. A hard working and loyal worker like you in the party cannot be fulfilled in the coming years. May Prabhu Shriram grant the departed soul peace, family and supporters to bear this grief. ”

It may be noted that Janjay Singh, BJP MLA from Deoria Sadar in UP, was born in Deoria on July 7, 1945. They have three sons and four daughters. He was a member of the 16th and 17th Vidhan Sabha of Uttar Pradesh. He twice represented Deoria constituency as a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

(Input: IANS)