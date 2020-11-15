Uttar Pradesh: Court announces three policemen, including former Superintendent of Police, as absconding in suicide case

Lucknow: A Lucknow court has declared three suspended policemen of Uttar Pradesh as absconders. One of them is also the former Superintendent of Police of Mahoba, who is wanted in a kidnapping case for the suicide of a businessman two months ago. Mahoba district’s Additional Superintendent of Police Rajendra Kumar Gautam said, “The special court announced the order for SP Manilal Patidar, Inspector Devendra Shukla and Constable Arun Yadav when he was absconding under the Criminal Procedure Code.” See also Also – Viral Video, CM Yogi sent gift to innocent girl, father rescued from police

It is worth noting that 44-year-old Indrakant Tripathi was found injured in a car in his car on September 8. A few days before he died, the businessman accused Patidar of corruption. He died there on 13 September. Also Read – Rape with 19-year-old girl in UP’s Shamli district, trying to make 5-year-old innocent

On September 9, Patidar was suspended with immediate effect due to allegations of corruption and an inquiry was ordered. Also Read – BJP released new list of state in-charges, Sambit Patra gets the responsibility of this state

The businessman’s brother alleged that Patidar demanded a bribe of Rs 6 lakh from Tripathi and threatened to kill him or send him to jail if he did not pay the money within a week. However, SIT investigation concluded that Tripathi had committed suicide. Patidar and others are absconding since the incident.