Uttar Pradesh Covid-19 Update: Corona snatched 47 more in Uttar Pradesh, death toll reached 1677, know the condition of every district

Lucknow: With 47 more deaths due to corona virus infection during the last 24 hours in Uttar Pradesh, the death toll on Saturday increased to 1677. Additional Chief Secretary (Medical and Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said that the patients undergoing treatment in the state are 36,037 while 51,354 people have been discharged from hospitals after getting free from infection. In the last 24 hours, 3807 new cases of infection came to light.

He told that till now 1677 people have died due to this infection. Meanwhile, according to a bulletin issued by the Health Department, out of 47 deaths due to corona infection in the last 24 hours, six deaths occurred in Lucknow. Five deaths occurred in Bareilly, four in Prayagraj, three in Kanpur Nagar, Gorakhpur.

A total of 51,354 people have been discharged after recovering from # COVID19. The death toll is at 1,677: Uttar Pradesh Principal Health Secretary Amit Mohan Prasad pic.twitter.com/xPCkbVq4XT – ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 1, 2020

It was told in the bulletin that so far 202 deaths have occurred in Kanpur due to Corona virus infection. 108 people died in Meerut and 101 in Lucknow. According to the bulletin, during the last 24 hours, the maximum number of 363 new cases were reported in the capital Lucknow. 317 new cases were reported in Kanpur city, 231 in Prayagraj and 229 in Varanasi.

Additional Chief Secretary said that 93, 381 samples were tested in the state on Friday and thus a total of 24, 18, 809 samples have been tested so far. He said that we are continuously investigating more than 90 thousand, one lakh or one lakh and these investigations are being done through antigens, RTPCR and TRUNET.

Prasad while mentioning to increase the investigation said that on the instructions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, ‘On Demand’ testing has been arranged in most of the districts, earlier according to the protocol, people were selected and tested but now if a person has any symptoms in himself If it is shown, then whatever our static booth is, any person can go there and get his inquiry done.

He said that for those who do not want semi-paid or private hospital, there is a provision of L-1, L-2 and L-3 Kovid hospitals, where there are more than one lakh 51 thousand beds and treatment is free.

Referring to the monitoring, he said that container work has been done in 41, 904 areas. Of these, 7, 56, 14, 060 people have been supervised in 1, 49, 31, 897 houses. Prasad told that World Breastfeeding Week has started from Saturday. Governor Anandiben Patel inaugurated it. Breastfeeding is mandatory for young children and newborns.