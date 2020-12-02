Uttar Pradesh Earthquake: Earthquake tremors in several areas including Ghaziabad, 2.7 magnitude

Uttar Pradesh Earthquake: Mild tremors of the Earthquake were felt on Wednesday morning in several areas including Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh (UP). People did not even know about the earthquake that occurred this morning. One, the intensity of the earthquake was low, and secondly due to being sleepy in the morning, people did not get to know this earthquake. The earthquake intensity was 2.7 Richter Scale. The damage caused by the earthquake is not yet known. Also Read – Earthquake News: Earthquake tremors in Seoni of Madhya Pradesh, magnitude 4.3 measured

Earthquake on Wednesday at 4:05 am

According to the Earthquake Meter Department, Earthquake occurred in Ghaziabad at 4:05 am. The walls of people's homes were shaken by this. Since it is a time for people to sleep deeply. Therefore, people could not know much about these tremors. The intensity of the earthquake, however, remained low. If this intensity were high then there could have been a big loss.

Delhi-NCR is in zone-4 of earthquake

Please tell that the entire Delhi-NCR earthquake (Ghaziabad-Noida) falls in Zone-4 of the Earthquake. Which is considered to be the second most sensitive zone in terms of earthquake hazards. The soil of this region is sandy. Due to which a big earthquake is the highest risk of buildings collapsing.

Source of earthquake could not be determined

As of now, it has not been known where the source of this earthquake was and what areas have been affected by it. So far no information has been received about any kind of damage from the earthquake.