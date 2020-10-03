Uttar Pradesh: Former Union Minister Uma Bharti angry over Hathras incident, raises many questions

Hathras Case: Former Union Minister and senior BJP leader Uma Bharti has expressed displeasure over the case of death of a girl victim of Hathras in Uttar Pradesh and has questioned the role of governance and administration. She has said that if she was not corona positive, she would go to Hathras herself and meet the victim’s family. Uma Bharti, admitted in AIIMS Rishikesh’s Corona ward, has expressed her displeasure by issuing a statement on this incident on Friday. Also Read – Smriti Irani angry over Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Hathras, said- what will these mean by justice, will do politics

Addressing Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, he said, "You will know that I am admitted to the Corona ward in AIIMS Rishikesh due to being corona positive and I have heard the news of Hathras." At first I thought that I should not speak because you must be taking action in this regard. But the way the police have laid siege to the village and the victim's family, no matter how many arguments are there, but this raises various fears.

Uma Bharti said, she was a daughter of a Dalit family. The police cremated him in a hurry and now the family and the village police have laid siege. To my knowledge there is no such rule that the family should not be able to meet anyone in the SIT investigation. With this, the investigation of SIT itself will come under suspicion. Uma Bharti said that the incident has affected the image of the government and the party.

Describing Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath as the ruler of a clean image, Uma Bharti requested that media persons and leaders be allowed to meet the victim’s family. Uma Bharti, calling herself the elder sister, told Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath that the request is not to invalidate the suggestions.