Uttar Pradesh Information: IAS officials transferred in UP, Rigjian Samifal got rid of from excise

Uttar Pradesh Information: The Uttar Pradesh govt has transferred IAS officials on Monday. Excise Commissioner IAS officer Rigjian Samifal has been got rid of and put at the ready record for no longer with the ability to prevent unlawful liquor within the state. The Yogi Adityanath govt has transferred 8 IAS officials on Monday. On his go back from central govt deputation, Samfil was once posted as Excise Commissioner rather than P. Guruprasad, who was once got rid of after the Aligarh liquor incident. At the moment, he's stored at the ready record.

Senthil Pandian has been posted as Excise Commissioner. P Guruprasad has been posted as Director Basic of Uttar Pradesh Vidyut Utpadan Nigam. Anamika Singh, a 2004 batch IAS officer, has been posted as Secretary, Fundamental Training. Until now, the paintings of Secretary Fundamental Training was once being taken care of via Ranveer Prasad of 2000 batch.

Saroj Kumar, a suspended 2008 batch officer, has been reinstated 3 days in the past after the motion of Leader Minister Adityanath from the submit of Director Basic of Purvanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam. Now he has been made Particular Secretary in Agriculture Manufacturing Commissioner's Department. He was once previous posted in Varanasi. Shahid Manzar Abbas Rizvi, a 2006 batch officer who's at the ready record, has been posted as Particular Secretary in Agriculture Manufacturing Commissioner's Department. The ready Chaitra V was once made Further Commissioner Meerut.

