Uttar Pradesh Information: UP Congress leader Ajay Kumar Lallu positioned below area arrest, transient ban on go out

Uttar Pradesh (UP) Information: petrol-diesel (Petrol-Diesel in UP) Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Kumar Lallu a couple of hours ahead of the Congress program to protest in any respect petrol pumps towards the continual hike in costs. (UP Congress President Ajay Kumar Lallu) He used to be positioned below area arrest on Friday morning. Police had been deployed outdoor the place of abode of the UPCC president and they have got been knowledgeable that they're going to now not be allowed to step out.

A district reputable stated no demonstration may well be allowed within the state capital as prohibitory orders had been in pressure. Any accumulating of any individual could be a contravention of this rule. Lallu stated over telephone that he does now not even be mindful how repeatedly the state executive has used police pressure to detain him and prevent him from protesting, which is his democratic and political proper. He stated that this executive is appearing like a terrorist and is treating the opposition leaders like criminals.

At the query of striking below area arrest, the Congress chief stated – the costs of diesel and petrol have reached the sky. The morsels of meals are being snatched from the typical guy's area. Deficient persons are and center magnificence persons are committing suicide. Buyers are dissatisfied over the farmer magnificence. Diesel is wanted within the fields in order that water can also be extracted from the pump. He stated that the way in which the cost of diesel is expanding, in the similar manner the costs of vegetation aren't expanding.

In the meantime, Congress chief Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (Congress Chief Priyanka Gandhi) additionally centered the central executive at the emerging gasoline costs. He tweeted these days and stated that all through the epidemic, the Modi executive accumulated Rs 2.74 lakh crore as tax on petrol and diesel. He stated that what can have been gained with this cash – vaccine (67000 crores) for the entire of India, oxygen vegetation in 718 districts, AIIMS hospitals in 29 states, Rs 6000 assist to twenty-five crore deficient. However were given not anything.