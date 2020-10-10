Entertainment

Uttar Pradesh: Major accident in Aligarh, 3 people died due to bus overturn, CM Yogi Adityanath expressed grief

October 10, 2020
Aligarh: Private bus going from Kanpur to Delhi on Yamuna Expressway in Thana Tappal area of ​​Aligarh district of Uttar Pradesh overturned. Three passengers died in the accident. While five passengers have been injured. Chief Minister Yogi has expressed deep condolences on the death of people in this road accident. Instructions have been given to provide proper treatment to those injured in the accident. Also Read – Dussehra 2020: Dussehra festival will be so grand, Ram, Sita, Lakshman Pujan will be held at Ramlila Maidan

The PRO of Senior Superintendent of Police Muniraj said that the private bus going from Kanpur to Delhi on Yamuna Expressway in Thana Tappal area of ​​Aligarh district was overturned due to tire burst. Three passengers died in the accident. Also Read – Rahul Gandhi said- Yogi considers Adityanath Hathras scandal as a conspiracy, I think sweet girl was killed

About 5 people have been injured in this accident. The bus was going to Delhi with passengers from Kanpur. There were about 3 dozen people in the bus. The injured have been admitted to various hospitals including Kailash Hospital, Jewel, CHC Tappal. Senior police officers are present on the spot.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has deeply mourned the death of people in a road accident in Tappal in Aligarh district. Wishing the peace of the departed soul, he has expressed his condolences to the bereaved families of the dead. The Chief Minister has instructed the officers of the district administration to provide proper treatment to the injured people in this accident.

