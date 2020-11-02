Uttar Pradesh MLC Election: Mayawati’s big statement- ‘If you have to join hands with BJP to defeat SP, you will join’

Uttar Pradesh News: Before the MLC elections in Uttar Pradesh, BSP chief Mayawati has given a big statement. According to the report of the news agency ANI, ‘Mayawati said- BSP will support BJP or any other party to defeat Samajwadi Party (SP) in the upcoming MLC elections in the state if needed. We have taken this decision to show our strong stand against the anti-Dalit actions of the SP (Samajwadi Party). Also Read – UP government will build houses for poor on mafia land: CM Yogi Adityanath

Earlier, Mayawati had said that the MLC will put all its strength in the election to answer the tit-for-tat. Even if the BJP has to vote, they will give it, but in MLC elections, they will put full emphasis to defeat the SP candidate.