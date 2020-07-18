Uttar Pradesh: Mother-daughter tried to commit suicide by putting kerosene in front of Lok Bhavan, condition critical

Lucknow: On Friday, the mother-daughter attempted self-immolation in front of the Lok Bhavan here to protest against the alleged action by the police in the land dispute case. Police said the incident took place around 5.30 pm when two Amethi women, Gudiya and Sophia, sprayed kerosene on themselves and set fire to it. Also Read – Delhi / Noida / Gurugram Border: Lockdown in NCR by the end of the week, borders closed

The policemen on the spot immediately ran towards them. A video of one of these women went viral on social media in which she was seen running in flames. Police officials said that both were admitted to the burn unit of the civil hospital. His condition is said to be critical. According to hospital sources, the doll is out of danger, but the condition of her mother Sophia is still critical.

Lucknow: Two women attempted self-immolation near Lok Bhavan. Naveen Arora, Joint Police Commissioner (Law & Order) says, "One woman was saved by police, other woman is in critical condition. They will also be tested for # COVID19. " (17.02.20) pic.twitter.com/37Z2ipMYcZ
– ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 18, 2020

A police officer said that according to the information received, the women took this step due to a dispute in the Jamo area of ​​Amethi. Both women came here but did not contact anyone and reached directly in front of Lok Bhavan and attempted self-immolation. The matter is under investigation.

The incident took place at a place of very tight security, where Vidhan Bhavan and Lok Bhavan are. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has an office in the Lok Bhavan itself. According to the information, both women were having some ground dispute with some people, they complained to the administration many times, but they did not take any action on behalf of the administration, they took this horrific step.