Uttar Pradesh: Naked corpse of a girl cut from 15 pieces of plastic sack, the killer ran away

Uttar Pradesh Crime: The sensation has spread after the body of a blood-soaked 15-year-old body of a blood-bitten girl was found in a sack in the crematorium ghat of Lisadi Gate police station area of ​​Meerut. Some children were playing near the crematorium ghat near Fatima Garden Colony. During this time, the children saw that some dogs were pulling with a plastic sack mixed with blood. After this, the children gave information about the matter to their family members. Hundreds of people gathered on the spot as soon as they got information about the case.

On receiving information about the incident, SP City Akhilesh Narayan reached the spot with the force of several police stations. When the police opened the sack and saw everyone's senses flew away. About 15 pieces of a girl's body were filled inside the sack. The top part of the woman's neck was missing. Policemen were also surprised to see this sight. The police took the pieces of the dead body and sent it for postmortem.

According to SP City Akhilesh Narayan Singh, looking at the dead body, it seems that the woman's age must have been around 35 years. A very close person carried out the first murder incident in a house. After that, the corpse was cut into pieces and placed in a garbage dump near the crematorium. There were no clothes on the corpse, so there is a possibility of murder after the rape.

The SP said that from the first sight, it seems that after killing the woman at some other place, the body has been torn to pieces here. SP City said that the police is trying to reach the murderers using the footage of CCTV cameras installed nearby. The police took the pieces of the corpse and sent it for postmortem. The forensic team is engaged in investigation on the spot.