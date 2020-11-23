Uttar Pradesh News: 21-year-old girl raped in Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh Crime News: A 21-year-old woman was allegedly raped and beaten by three men in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli district. All three have been arrested. Police gave this information on Monday. According to the complaint lodged by the victim’s mother, the girl went to throw dung on Sunday when she was raped. The complainant said that the three men beat her up when the woman protested. Also Read – 24 kg tumor removed from patient’s stomach after complicated operation in AMU’s JN Medical College

Jhinjhana police station in-charge Sarvesh Singh said that the accused threatened the victim not to tell anyone about the incident or else he would have to bear the consequences. He said that a case has been registered on the basis of the complaint and the accused have been arrested.

