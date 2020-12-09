Uttar Pradesh News: 9 members of same family infected with Kovid-19 in Uttar Pradesh

Coronavirus News: Amid the ongoing corona crisis in the country, 9 members of the same family have been confirmed to be infected with the corona virus in Jasrana area of ​​Firozabad district. On Wednesday, Chief Medical Officer Nita Kulshreshth told that a young man was married 10 days ago in Nagla Sawanti village of Jasrana police station area. Shortly thereafter, his health deteriorated and he died on December 4. Also Read – Coronavirus News: Tamil Nadu Congress chief infected with Corona virus, hospitalized

On suspicion of Corona virus infection, other members of the family were investigated by Kovid-19, which confirmed that 9 people had been infected, including the newlyweds, her mother-in-law, her brother-in-law, Devrani and Bua. All are undergoing treatment.

He told that the groom was not investigated Kovid-19, so he died of infection, it cannot be said. Currently, nine people have been found infected in the married family. Dr. Neeta said that the Corona Investigation Camp has also been set up by the Health Department in the village, so that the people in contact can be identified and examined.

He said that so far 3673 cases of Kovid-19 have been reported in the district. Of them, 67 patients have died. At present, 171 patients are being treated in the district.

