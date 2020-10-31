Uttar Pradesh News: After Meerut, now burnt body recovered from farm in Mahoba, UP, feared killed

Uttar Pradesh news in hindi: Another shocking incident has emerged from Uttar Pradesh. After Amethi, the dead body has been recovered from the farm in Mahoba. There is a possibility of murder after seeing the dead body. A day ago, a case of burning alive the husband of Dalit Pradhan came to light in Bandoiiya of Munshiganj in Amethi district. Also Read – UP News: Dalit village head’s husband burnt to death in suspicious condition in Amethi, family accused of murder

Sumer Singh, the station in-charge of Kharela, Mahoba, said on Saturday, “The remains of the dead body of a person burnt in a pile of straw have been recovered in the field between Pachhi Dera of Basunth village and Pahari village of Hamirpur district on Friday evening. The dead body has been burnt to 90 per cent, so that the age of the deceased cannot be estimated. ‘He said,’ People missing from nearby villages are being traced to identify the dead body. ‘ Also Read – Bikeru Massacre of UP: Fingerprints of many people found in seized weapons, will it be difficult to punish?

The SHO said, “Prima facie it seems that the person was killed and burnt in the dead straw.” The farm owner had informed the police about the body being found in the field. ”Singh said that the remains of the dead body have been sent to the government hospital for postmortem and the matter is being investigated. Also Read – Uttar Pradesh News: 16-year-old girl commits suicide in UP’s Etah

On the other hand, in Amethi case, Pradhan’s family has accused him of murder. The police have registered a case and started investigation. Superintendent of Police Dinesh Singh said on Friday, “At 11.56 pm, information was received about the incident that Arjun Kori, husband of Chhotka Devi, the head of Bandoiya, was lying in critical condition in the yard of a person named Krishna Kumar. The police immediately arrived and sent Corey to the hospital. ‘

Regarding advance deliberative action by collecting incident and evidence of death while going to Lucknow for meeting and treating in a half / injured state in the compound of Krishna Kumar of President Arjun, in village Bandoiiya, Munshiganj police station area. #SP_Amethi Bite given by Mr. Dinesh Singh @Uppolice pic.twitter.com/SuqXoTleL3 – AMETHI POLICE (@amethipolice) October 30, 2020

He told, ‘He died on his way to Lucknow this morning. On the basis of the families’ tahrir, a case has been registered against five people and investigation is being done. In this context, Surey Kumar, son of the deceased Kori, told that his father went to the market to buy vegetables at six o’clock on Thursday evening. When he did not return home, the search began and he was found in a grave state of bloom inside the yard of the compound of a man named Krishna Kumar Tiwari.

(input language)