Uttar Pradesh News: Four youth gang-raped in Kanpur, accused in police arrest

Uttar Pradesh Crime News: A case of rape and rape of a 14-year-old teenager by four youths has come to light in Kanpur. According to police, the girl was allegedly raped at different places by the youths. Police have arrested two accused in this case, who have been identified as Rahul Sonkar and Mithun Sonkar. At the same time, suspects Vicky Rajput and Sahil Balmiki have also been detained in this connection. Also Read – FIR filed against girl accused of raping BSP MP, know what is the matter …

Superintendent of Police (Eastern) Raj Kumar Aggarwal said on Monday that the matter came to light on Sunday when the minor girl managed to escape from the clutches of the accused and reached her home. According to the Superintendent of Police, the girl told her parents that four people abducted her and allegedly raped her at different places for two days. Also Read – Uttar Pradesh News: 21-year-old girl raped in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli district

Police has initiated action against the accused by registering a case under the Paxo law along with the gangrape. The girl has been sent to the district hospital for medical examination. Also Read – 24 kg tumor removed from patient’s stomach after complicated operation in AMU’s JN Medical College

(input language)