Uttar Pradesh News: In Bulandshahr, girl accused of gangrape in moving car, accused by making VIDEO …

Uttar Pradesh News: In Chhatri police station area of ​​Bulandshahar, a girl has accused four youths of gang-raping her in a vehicle after abducting her. Police gave this information on Sunday. Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Singh said that the police have registered a case and are interrogating an accused named in the girl's written complaint. According to the complaint, the victim was going to the shop for some work on December 3, when a car stopped and three-four boys pulled her into the vehicle. They took him to Bairamnagar Road, where he allegedly raped her and made a video of it.

He alleged that they threatened him that if he told anyone they would kill his parents. The girl also alleged that the main accused reached her house on Saturday morning with two-three people and threatened to kill her family members on filing a case against her.

Police said that during interrogation, the main accused named in the complaint denied his involvement in the case. She claimed that there was a dispute between her father and the girl's mother over the payment of Rs 2,000 as a commission to help her get a loan of Rs 30,000 before Diwali, which often led to quarrels. The accused claimed that when he was called to the girl's house on Saturday afternoon, there was an argument between him and the girl's father. The SSP said that the police is investigating deeply.

