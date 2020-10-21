Uttar Pradesh News: Judgment in case of death of a six-year-old boy in 22 days, guilty will remain behind bars

Uttar Pradesh News: A court of Uttar Pradesh sent a man convicted of rape to a six-year-old girl behind bars till his last breath. Special Judge Veena Narayan convicted the accused Dalpat and also imposed a fine of Rs 2 lakh on him. The judgment said, “Under Section 6 of the Poxo Act, the accused is sentenced to life imprisonment till his last breath.” Also Read – Ballia Shooting Case: Main accused Dhirendra sent to 14 days judicial custody

Confirming the conviction, Special Public Prosecutor Harendra Tyagi said that the verdict has been pronounced in just 22 days after the framing of charges. Significantly, after kidnapping a 6-year-old girl, she was raped. The convict Dalpat is a resident of Amroha district and he kidnapped the girl on August 6 and carried out the incident. According to the report, the girl was found on the morning of 7 August after missing for 12 hours. She lay unconscious in a field and was soaked in blood.

Dalpat was arrested from Amroha on 14 August. The victim girl was admitted to a hospital in Meerut after suffering serious injuries to her internal organs. This is the second sentence given by the court in the last four days. On October 15 this year, the two convicts were given the death penalty for the rape and murder of a 12-year-old girl in the same district in the year 2018.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sarvesh Mishra said, ‘All efforts were made to help the prosecution, whether it is to record witnesses or present witnesses after a forensic report. We are glad that justice is found so soon. ‘

