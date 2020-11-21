Uttar Pradesh News: Mama-niece hanged, hanged, love affair …

Uttar Pradesh Today News: In the new township of Rath town of Hamirpur district of Uttar Pradesh, late Friday, the dead body of a loving couple was found hanging in their rental room. Uncle-niece is told in both the relationship. According to the police, a first-degree suicide case has been registered in this regard. Rath area Deputy Superintendent of Police (CO) Akhilesh Rajan said, “Around 7 pm on Friday evening, the body of a young man and a 17-year-old teenager in the slum in the slum in the township of Hamirpur Road, with the help of a wooden rope in a thatched room. Hanged on a single trap. Also Read – Uttar Pradesh Poisonous Liquor Death: Poisonous liquor killed six, CM Yogi said this ..

He said that the ‘youth has been identified as Kamta Namdev (22) from Gaurihar area of ​​Chhatarpur district of Madhya Pradesh, while the teenager hails from Charkhari area of ​​Mahoba district and both are maternal uncle nieces. It has been reported that there has been a love affair between the two for the last two years. Also Read – Soldier, his sister and mother murdered with sharp-edged weapon, police involved in investigation

Rajan told, “The young man used to ride a rickshaw with his elder brother here and he had hired Harju Prasad’s tile room in the new colony on Thursday to stay away from his brother.” If the door of the room did not open, the landlord Harju looked at the window and saw the dead bodies hanging on the noose and informed the police. Also Read – UP: Bolero truck filled with harians entered, 14 dead bodies cut from gas cutter, created chaos

He told that prima facie a case of suicide has been registered in this regard and post mortem of both the bodies is being done today.

