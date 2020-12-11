Uttar Pradesh News: Mother and daughter married in the same pavilion, people watching the groom said – it’s amazing

Uttar Pradesh News:A unique case has come up in Gorakhpur district of Uttar Pradesh. Here in the same pavilion, the mother started her new life with her daughter with seven rounds. People who came to attend the mother-daughter wedding, blessed both of them and wished their golden future. Some people asked seeing two grooms in this way – this is a wonderful thing, did not see such a wedding anywhere. Mother and daughter remained the center of attraction in this marriage that took place under the Chief Minister’s collective marriage scheme. Also Read – Marriage in Corona Time: groom’s death within 10 days of marriage, coronation to 8 family members, outcry

Please tell that the husband of Beily, a resident of Kuramaul in Pipprauli block area of ​​Gorakhpur district, has died. In the Chief Minister's collective marriage scheme, Beili had registered the marriage of both her and her daughter Indu. Bailey was married to her brother-in-law Jagdish (55) and daughter Indu with Pali resident Rahul.

In this event, both mother and daughter took seven rounds with their grooms and started a married life. During this time, the villagers said that the marriage of both mother and daughter was seen for the first time in the same pavilion. People were looking at both the grooms with amazing eyes. This marriage remained a matter of discussion in the whole area.

Let us tell that under the Chief Minister Collective Marriage Scheme, 63 couples got married at Pipprauli Block Headquarters on Thursday and all entered into married life, one of them was married. Chief guest District Panchayat member Chhote Lal Maurya and other people blessed the bride and groom, during which a large number of people from both sides were present.

Addressing the program, the chief guest said that this very ambitious scheme of the state government is proving to be a boon for the poor in this era of inflation. Special guest BJP leader Dilip Kumar Yadav said that such rituals will awaken the spirit of equality in the society and this will strengthen unity.