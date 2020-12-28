Uttar Pradesh News: Postal Department issued postal stamp of International Criminal Chhota Rajan-Munna Bajrangi

Uttar Pradesh News: The big negligence of the postal department has been revealed in Kanpur, the department has issued postage stamps bearing the photographs of International Criminal Chhota Rajan and Munna Bajrangi, a sharp shooter killed in Baghpat Jail. Now after the issue of postage stamps, letters can be sent anywhere through the country through these tickets. These tickets have been printed under the My Stamp Scheme. After the matter came up, there was a ruckus, now the postal department has ordered an inquiry. Also Read – Uttar Pradesh News: Saxenaji-Brahmin-Jat-Yadav got written on the vehicle….

You will be surprised to know that a fee of Rs 600 was deposited for these postage stamps printed under the My Stamp Scheme, in lieu of which the Department of Posts issued 12 stamps of Chhota Rajan and 12 stamps of Munna Bajrangi with their photographs. The price of each ticket printed is five rupees. The extent of the negligence is that before issuing the ticket neither the photos were examined nor any certificate was sought.

After the matter came to light, Post Master General VK Verma said, 'I got information about the matter from the media. This matter is very serious, which I am investigating myself. Finding out who has made the mistake? It will be decided not to make such a mistake now.'

Explain that Mafia don Munna Bajrangi was murdered in Baghpat jail on 9 July 2018, while Chhota Rajan was arrested from Bali in 2015 and brought to India and is currently lodged in Tihar Jail.

The My Stamp Scheme was launched in 2011 by the Department of Posts. Under this, any person can issue 12 postage stamps containing his photographs by paying a fee of just Rs 300. They are valid like other postage stamps. With them, you can send mail to any corner of the country.

To get tickets, a passport size photo and complete details have to be given and a form is also filled in, in which complete information has to be given. In whose name the stamp is being issued, it is necessary to survive. The person also has to go to the postal department for verification.