Uttar Pradesh News: Saxenaji-Brahmin-Jat-Yadav got written on the vehicle….

Uttar Pradesh News: In Uttar Pradesh, the police cut a challan when the word 'caste' was written on the car. On the rear glass of the car it was written – Saxena, the police has cut the challan in the name of the owner of the car. The first such challan has been cut by the Naka Police of Lucknow in the case of writing a caste word on a car. This action has been taken under the order to ban the use of caste-related words on vehicles. According to the police, this car belongs to Ashish Saxena of Kanpur.

Daroga Deepak Kumar, posted at Naka Kotwali, was checking near Durgapuri metro station. At the same time, he stopped a car passing by, Saxenaji was written on the rear mirror of the car. On this, the police cut the challan of the car under Section 177 of MV Act. Investigation revealed that Ashish Saxena, a resident of Kanpur

The transport department has issued orders to seize such caste vehicles on the instructions from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO). Behind this is a letter written by the teacher of Maharashtra Harshal Prabhu, in which he described the 'casteist' vehicles running in UP as a threat to the social fabric.

Please tell that in Uttar Pradesh, even car-bikes, bus-trucks, not even tractors and e-rickshaws are written with ‘Brahmin’, ‘Kshatriya’, ‘Jat’, ‘Yadav’, ‘Mughal’, ‘Qureshi’ written on them. . Harshal Prabhu, a teacher from Kalyan, a suburb of Mumbai, drew the attention of the Prime Minister to this side and he complained to PM Modi on IGRS. He wrote that in Uttar Pradesh and some other states, people feel proud by writing caste on vehicles. This hurts the social fabric and it is also against the law.