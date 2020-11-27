Uttar Pradesh News: This hospital stays in sleep, the pictures here will shake the heart, dogs keep scratching bodies

Uttar Pradesh Crime: A heartbreaking incident has come to light from a government hospital in Sambhal. The dog was eating the body of a girl kept on a stretcher in the hospital. Seeing this heartbreaking scene, the people in the hospital stood up. Some people made videos from mobile. At the same time, the CMO ordered an immediate investigation in this case and then the hospital administration took action and suspended the sweeper and ward boy. Also Read – People of this country create marriage with Dead Bodies, know what is the story behind it

According to the information, there was a road accident in Hasanpur Kala police station, Dadauli in Sambhal. In which 13-year-old Rinke was killed, while his brother Pawan was seriously injured. This accident happened when the brothers and sisters were going to take petrol from the bike. The body of the girl was kept under the stairs near the emergency ward of the hospital.

Sambhal: A stray dog ​​was seen tugging at a body, left unattended on a stretcher at Dist Hospital. Body was of a minor girl who died in a road accident. A sweeper & a ward boy suspended. Her father says, "It was left unattended for 1.5 hrs. Speaking negligence of the hospital. "(26.11) pic.twitter.com/kVXxn8DRXX – ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 26, 2020

The body was lying on the stretcher but no one was present there. Then the stray dog ​​roaming there reached the dead body. Not only this, he was dragging the dead body covered in a sheet.

Please tell that even 15 days ago, this hospital was accused of taking the nose of the child kept in the post mortem house by dogs. On 1 November, stray dogs took the nose of the body of a child kept in a wild animal post mortem house. After which CMO Amita Singh claimed action against the negligent health workers, but no action has been taken so far.