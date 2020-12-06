Uttar Pradesh Politics: Yogi cabinet to grow, new faces will be included, will be out of reach

Uttar Pradesh Politics: Discussions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (CM Yogi Adityanath) having a second cabinet expansion (Cabinet Reshuffle) have intensified. It is being told that soon six to seven new faces can get a place in the Yogi cabinet, while many ministers with poor performance may fall and show them the way out. UP in-charge for cabinet expansion Radhamohan Singh (Radhamohan Singh) has also met with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (CM Yogi Adityanath) and BJP state president Swatantra Dev Singh. Also Read – Diwali 2020: Prabhu Shri Ram’s Ayodhya will create history today, when 5.50 lakh lamps will be illuminated ..

According to media reports, after the UP in-charge Radha Mohan Singh will now send his report to the central leadership, after which the cabinet expansion may be approved. It is being told that the BJP, which is preparing for mission 2022, is preparing to work out many equations with this cabinet detail. Under this, the sections which have not yet got representation in the cabinet can get a chance.

Yogi cabinet has two seats vacant

Significantly, Chetan Chauhan, who was a cabinet minister in the Yogi government and Kamal Rani Varun, died due to Corona. Because of which two seats in the cabinet have become vacant. Along with this, preparations are being made to give new faces to the cabinet and it is believed that on the basis of performance of some ministers, they can be removed.

New faces may get a chance in Yogi cabinet

It is also being discussed that six to seven new faces can get a chance in the new cabinet. Those who are involved in the allegations and those who do poorly can be excluded. There is also talk of giving importance to the caste and regional equation in view of Assembly elections 2022 in the cabinet expansion.