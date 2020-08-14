Uttar Pradesh: Private hospitals will no longer be able to take arbitrary money for treatment of Corona, fixed rates

UP Corona News: Coronavirus continues to wreak havoc in the country. According to the latest data, the number of infected people has exceeded 24 lakhs and the number of those who lost their lives has crossed 47 thousand. Meanwhile, daily reports of arbitrary hospitals continue to come in from all over the country. States are gradually working to curb this. Meanwhile, in Uttar Pradesh, the rate of private hospitals has been fixed for the treatment of corona. Lucknow’s Chief Medical Officer RP Singh has issued an order and issued a rate card for private hospitals treating Corona. Also Read – China claims – Corona virus found in frozen chicken, WHO said this

Chief Medical Officer Lucknow, RP Singh issues hospital rates for per day of admission in the wake of # COVID19 pandemic. Rs 10,000 for isolation beds including supportive care & oxygen, Rs 15,000 for ICU without need for ventilaor care and Rs 18,000 for ICU with ventilator care. pic.twitter.com/QQZyCMsFAZ Also Read – Covid-19 in Jharkhand: Seven people died in Jharkhand with 693 new cases of Kovid-19, know where many cases – ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 14, 2020 Also Read – Covid-19 Effect: Kailash Kund Yatra will not happen due to Corona virus epidemic, instructions issued

According to the order issued by the Chief Medical Officer of Lucknow, one day charge of isolation bed with supportive care and oxygen will be Rs 10,000. ICU without ventilator will be charged 15 thousand rupees. Apart from this, the charge of ICU with ventilator will be 18 thousand rupees. Along with this, these orders will be implemented with immediate effect. According to the order, if a hospital refuses to believe it or a complaint is filed against it, action will be taken against them.

On the other hand, 4603 new cases of Kovid-19 were reported in the last 24 hours in Uttar Pradesh, while the death toll rose to 2280 with 50 more deaths. Additional Chief Secretary (Medical and Health) Amit Mohan Prasad gave this information. He told that 88, 786 people have completely recovered from this disease and have gone to their homes, while so far 2280 people have died due to corona infection.

He told that a total of 22,408 people are undergoing treatment at home isolation. So far 43,101 people have gone into home isolation. Of these, 20,398 people have become healthy, while the process of discharging some more people is going on. At the same time, 1653 people are being treated on payment basis in private hospitals, while 186 people are being treated in semi-paid L-1 Plus facilities.

