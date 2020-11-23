Uttar Pradesh Roadways News: Yogi government’s gift to contract drivers and operators of roadways

Uttar Pradesh Roadways Vacancy News: Yogi government of Uttar Pradesh is going to give a big gift to roadways workers. Under this, she is going to regularize 1468 contract drivers and operators. These drivers and operators have been working on contract for the past 22 years. Out of these 1200 are contract drivers and 268 are contract conductors. Also Read – Medical colleges are going to be built in these 13 districts of UP, CM Yogi gave instructions to start construction work before December 15

Actually, there are 1468 employees in Roadways. He has been serving his services at Roadweight for 22 years. The benefits of regularization are being given only to those employees who were appointed till December 2000. All these employees are working in Charbagh-Kaiserbagh and Awadh depots in Lucknow. Many women conductors are also among the regular employees.

The system of appointing drivers and conductors on contract was started in Uttar Pradesh Transport Corporation through the agency from 1997. Now this arrangement has ended in Uttar Pradesh Transport Corporation and the corporation appoints itself.