Uttar Pradesh Sunni Waqf Board set up trust for mosque in Ayodhya, this is a 15-member team

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board has announced the names of nine members of the Islamic Cultural Foundation Trust for the construction of the mosque in Ayodhya. The trust is a total of 15 members, with six members to be announced later. Zufar Ahmed Farooqui, chairman of the Sunni Central Waqf Board, is the chairman of the trust, while Athar Hussain has been made secretary of the mosque construction trust. Faiz Aftab Mosque construction of the treasurer trust has been built. Mohammad Junaid Siddiqui, Sheikh Saiduzzamman, Mohammad Rashid will be members of Imran Ahmed Trust. Along with this, Athar Hussain, Secretary of the Mosque Construction Trust, will also be the official spokesperson of the Trust. Also Read – Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan Subh Muhurat: Bhoomi pujan of Ram temple in Ayodhya on this auspicious time

Sunni Waqf Board Chairman Zufar Ahmad Farooqui said that a trust named ‘Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation’ has been formed for the construction of a mosque, research center, library and hospital on the five acres of land allotted. There will be a total of nine members in it. Also Read – Ayodhya, welcoming PM Modi, will light 1 lakh lamps, pictures of Ramayana characters will be everywhere

After the Supreme Court’s verdict on the Ayodhya case, UP Sunni Central Waqf Board President Zufar Farooqui said that he welcomes the decision of the court and the board has no idea to challenge this decision. After the approval of the Center’s Ram Mandir Trust, the Yogi government of Uttar Pradesh has now announced to give 5 acres of land to the Sunni Waqf Board at Raunahi, about 22 km from Ayodhya. Also Read – No time capsule will be buried under Ram temple in Ayodhya, temple trust said – it is rumored

Significantly, on November 9 last year, the Supreme Court, while giving the verdict in the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi dispute, ordered the construction of the Sri Ram temple at the disputed site and the Muslims to give five acres of land to some other place in Ayodhya for the construction of the mosque. In compliance with this, five acres of land was given to the Sunni Central Waqf Board in Dhannipur village of Sohawal tehsil of Ayodhya district. On this five acres of land, hospitals, schools, Islamic Cultural Activities Institutions and libraries will be built, as well as programs to increase social activities.