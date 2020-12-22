Uttar Pradesh: tragic accident on Yamuna Expressway, five people burnt alive on sight

Uttar pradesh Accident:A painful accident has occurred on the Yamuna Expressway in Uttar Pradesh, in which five people sitting inside the car have died alive. The accident occurred after a container coming from the opposite direction collided in the car. The car caught fire due to a fierce collision in the container and the car and the car burned down. Five people sitting in the car died scorching. The car riders are being told from Lucknow who were going to Delhi. Police reached the spot as soon as the incident was known. Also Read – UP: Bolero truck filled with harians entered, 14 dead bodies cut from gas cutter, created chaos

It is being told that five people were going to Delhi riding in the Lucknow number UP 32 KW 6788 and when the car reached Yamuna Expressway in Khandauli area of ​​Agra, then a container coming from the opposite direction hit the car. , Which has caused this accident. After hitting the container, the container escaped at a high speed. Also Read – Five died in saving the calf that fell in the well, seeing the sons fall, the mother was also ready to jump

The collision between the car and the container was so fast that no one got a chance to recover. The car caught fire with a loud voice and all the people sitting inside the car were burnt alive. The people present at the time of the accident informed the police. But by the time the police arrived, it was too late. All the occupants of the car had died badly inside the car. Also Read – A horrific road accident occurred in two places in UP, a total of 8 people died, one man was hospitalized in critical condition

Due to the flames in the car, the people around did not dare to go near the car and help them. People say that police and fire brigade also arrived late. People shouted for help from inside the car but they did not get help.