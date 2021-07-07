Uttar Pradesh (UP) Information: 5-year-old woman murdered for hidden treasure, mother-daughter arrested by way of police

Uttar Pradesh (UP) Information: A girl and her daughter allegedly killed their neighbour’s five-year-old daughter as a part of a secret ritual in Uttar Pradesh’s Banda district. Each the ladies did this horrible factor to search out the buried treasure. The incident got here to gentle on Tuesday in Chamrodi village of Kotwali police station house when the police have been knowledgeable in regards to the lacking woman they usually interrogated the minor son of the accused who lived locally of the sufferer. Additionally Learn – UP Information: Case filed in opposition to Ambika Chaudhary beneath POCSO Act, CM Yogi’s minister filed a case

The boy instructed investigators that his mom and sister had killed the woman and later dumped her frame in a close-by drain. Kotwali Inspector Bhaskar Mishra mentioned that the frame has been taken in ownership and despatched for autopsy. Critical harm marks have been discovered at the sufferer's neck.

The accused girls instructed the police that they'd killed her neighbor's kid in a ritual sacrifice to search out the buried treasure at the recommendation of a tantrik. Inspector mentioned that we've got detained the accused girl, her daughter and husband for wondering. We're probing the incident from different angles as neatly. Police mentioned that the hunt is on for the tantrik. (IANS Hindi)