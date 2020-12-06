Uttar Pradesh: Yogi’s minister’s bad words, criminals are dogs, will stop tail if they stop

Uttar Pradesh: In the Yogi government’s cabinet, Minister Gopal Nandi has given a strange statement. On a question from journalists, he said that the criminal is like a dog. You run if you run If stopped, will come near and smell it, the tail will move. There is no need to fear criminals. This statement of Nandi is being linked to Bahubali MLA Vijay Mishra. MLA Vijay Mishra is accused in the murderous attack on Nandi. There are cases of demanding extortion on the MLA. MLA Vijay Mishra is currently lodged in Agra Jail on the complaint of a neighbor. Also Read – UP Vidhan Parishad Election: 55.47% voting in elections for 11 seats of UP Legislative Council

Nandi arrived at the convention of traders at the Baba Bade Shiva temple in Gopiganj Nagar on Sunday. After this honor ceremony, he spoke on many issues. Meanwhile, told the traders that they should not be afraid of criminals. The culprit is like a dog. If you run then you will run. If you stop then it will come close and smell it, the tail will move. So there is no need to fear criminals. Also Read – Bihar Politics: Forget majesty, asked CM Nitish a question – were you afraid of having a girl ..

In response to a question asked about Vijay Mishra, Nandi said that she does not fear anyone. Said that fear is only from God. After this, Cabinet Minister Nandi said about the dog. Also Read – Uttar Pradesh News: This hospital stays in sleep, the pictures here will shake the heart, dogs keep scratching the dead body

Earlier, Vijay Mishra was accused by Nandi of committing murders. Nand Gopal ‘Nandi’ had tweeted that Vijay Mishra also attacked him, killed many people, so what else is that criminal? In response to a tweet, Aviation Minister Nand Gopal Nandi in the UP government had tweeted, “against which there are 73 cases, from the SP-BSP government.”

On August 7, a lawsuit was filed against MLA Vijay Mishra, who has committed a life-threatening attack on me as a cabinet minister, who has a history sheet in the police station for years.