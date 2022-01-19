Uttar Pradesh’s ‘Janata Ka Temper’ Opinion Ballot: Know When and The place to Watch LIVE Streaming

New Delhi : Election dates were introduced in 5 states (Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur) together with Uttar Pradesh. Arrangements for elections are occurring in these types of states. Zee Information has performed the largest opinion ballot to this point referring to those meeting elections. Underneath this, we now have proven you the ‘public temper’ of Uttarakhand on Monday, January 17. These days it’s the flip of Uttar Pradesh. Know what’s the temper of the general public of UP as of late? To grasp which birthday party the folks of UP are within the temper handy over the keys to energy and who can come to a decision to take a seat within the opposition. You’ll know this time whether or not the folks of UP can vote via emerging above the politics of caste and faith. In ‘Janata Ka Temper’ Opinion Ballot, we can attempt to know the solution of identical questions bobbing up for your thoughts. For this opinion ballot, Zee Information has taken opinion from about 10 lakh other folks from 5 states.Additionally Learn – UP Meeting Election 2022: Akhilesh Yadav’s announcement – If he wins the election, girls gets 18000rs pension annually

When and the place can I see public temper opinion polls?

The general public temper opinion ballot will likely be broadcast on Zee Information from round 6 pm as of late and can proceed until 9 pm. Reside streaming of Zee Information will likely be to be had right here. Additionally Learn – Maharashtra Nagar Panchayat Election Consequence LIVE: NCP overtakes BJP, Congress at quantity 3, know consequence

You’ll additionally watch Zee Information Janta Ka Temper Opinion Ballot on different platforms –

Except for your tv, you’ll additionally watch opinion polls on different platforms, learn information associated with it. If you wish to have, you’ll watch reside streaming of Zee Information on YouTube. No longer simplest this, you’ll learn the scoop associated with this opinion ballot via downloading the India.com app in your telephone. This app is to be had on each Android and iOS platforms.



Reside TV: https://zeenews.india.com/live-tv

It's to be identified that elections will likely be held in Uttar Pradesh in seven levels from February 10 to March 7. Polling for the entire seats in Uttarakhand and Goa will likely be hung on February 14, Punjab will pass to polls on February 20. Even supposing, in Punjab additionally the elections had been previous scheduled on February 14, however later this date was once modified. Manipur will pass to polls in two levels on February 27 and March 3 and the election result of the entire states will likely be declared concurrently on March 10.