Uttarakhand AAP President SS Kler resigns, will contest from the seat of CM Pushkar Singh Dhami

Uttarakhand AAP President SS Kaler Resigns: Aam Aadmi Celebration's Uttarakhand unit president SS Kaler has resigned from his publish. In conjunction with resigning, SS Kler has introduced to contest from Khatima meeting seat in Udham Singh Nagar district. Leader Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is the MLA from this seat.

Chatting with journalists right here, Kler acknowledged he has resigned from the publish to concentrate on contesting in opposition to the manager minister. He acknowledged that the celebration has appointed 3 running presidents for Kumaon, Garhwal and Terai areas. He informed that Bhupesh Upadhyay for Kumaon area, former IPS officer Anant Ram Chauhan for Garhwal and Prem Singh for Terai area had been made the running president of AAP.

The celebration has appointed Deepak Bali because the chairman of the election marketing campaign committee whilst Basant Kumar will likely be its vice-president. Colonel (Retd) Ajay Kothiyal, AAP's candidate for the publish of Leader Minister of Uttarakhand, acknowledged that Kler's contribution because the state unit president is important.