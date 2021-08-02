Uttarakhand: BJP MP from UP went to Jageshwar Dham, FIR lodged after video went viral

Dehradun: The temple control on Sunday filed an FIR in opposition to him for allegedly abusing BJP MP Dharmendra Kashyap within the Jageshwar Dham advanced positioned in Almora district of Uttarakhand. (FIR registered in opposition to BJP MP) has been lodged. Congress has additionally demanded strict motion on this subject.Additionally Learn – BJP MP hoisted tribal white flag on Ambagarh castle, dodge heavy police power, know the subject

The subject stuck fireplace when a video of Kashyap, MP from Amla in Bareilly district of Uttar Pradesh, went viral, during which he’s observed the use of alleged abusive language with the monks of Jageshwar temple. Additionally Learn – Nana Patole mentioned – adolescence will have to reinforce Congress within the new battle of ‘Azadi’ in opposition to the Middle, it is sort of a freedom battle

Jageshwar Temple Control Committee supervisor Bhagwan Bhatt instructed that he had given his criticism to the Almora District Justice of the Peace concerning the incident and on his orders an FIR has been lodged within the income space. Additionally Learn – Muslim adolescence married a Dalit lady by means of ‘kidnap’, now arrested in conjunction with brother; Know the entire subject

Bhatt instructed that on Saturday night, the MP in conjunction with a few of his colleagues had reached Jageshwar temple for worship. He alleged that once the worship of the MP used to be over, the temple control knowledgeable him concerning the closure of the temple at 6 pm and advised him to move out from there. It’s alleged that the MP were given offended in this subject and he abused them. Because the dispute between the 2 facets escalated, the MPs left.

Uttarakhand: FIR registered in opposition to BJP MP Dharmendra Kashyap & his buddies underneath IPC sec 188(Disobedience to reserve duly promulgated by means of public servant)& 504 (Intentional insult with intent to impress breach of peace) for allegedly misbehaving with monks of Jageshwar Dham,Almora – ANI (@ANI) August 2, 2021

After the video of this incident went viral, except Jageshwar Temple Control Committee, monks and different native folks, Congress has additionally demanded strict motion in opposition to the MP. Native folks of Jageshwar Dham in conjunction with regional MLA Govind Singh Kunjwal sat on a quick within the temple premises, pointing out that the alleged use of abusive phrases on the non secular position used to be in opposition to the decorum of the temple. Kunjwal mentioned that the MP has behaved in opposition to his dignity and dignity by means of the use of abusive language on the non secular position, for which strict motion will have to be taken in opposition to him.

In the meantime, BJP’s Uttarakhand unit president Madan Kaushik, when requested on this regard, mentioned that he’s getting details about the subject. Alternatively, he made it transparent that such habits can’t be justified in any such holy position, regardless of who’s doing it.