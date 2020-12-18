Entertainment

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat infected Corona, tweeted information, went to home isolation

December 18, 2020
new Delhi: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has been found infected with Corona on Friday. He himself tweeted about his corona getting infected. He wrote in his tweet that today I had the corona test done and my report has come positive. My health is fine and on the advice of doctors, I will be in home isolation Also Read – Central Government to spend Rs 10 thousand crore in first phase of corona virus vaccination: report

Earlier, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar was also infected with Corona. Along with giving the news of being corona positive, he requested the people that those who have met me in the past, they should definitely get their corona test done. Chief Minister Rawat gave information that he does not have the Corona’s limits. Also Read – India vs Australia Test Series: Cricket Australia has given a big statement regarding the growing case of Corona in Sydney

A few days before CM Rawat, Rekha Arya, a minister in the state government, was also found infected with corona. Please tell that the infection of corona is still spreading in Uttarakhand. So far, about 85 thousand people in the state have been infected with Corona, while 1384 people have now lost their lives due to this virus.

