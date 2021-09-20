Uttarakhand: Cloud bursts in village of Chamoli district, BRO staff’ refuge affected, reduction and rescue paintings underway

cloud burst in Pangati village of Chamoli district, Uttarakhand : A cloud burst incident has passed off in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand. The native management has began reduction and rescue operations. In line with the ideas, a cloud burst in Pangti village of Chamoli district. In line with the ideas gained from the native management, no casualty has been reported to this point.Additionally Learn – Uttarakhand: Chardham Yatra is ranging from the next day to come, know what are the principles and pointers

Terming the incident of cloudburst as unhappy, Uttarakhand Leader Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami stated – Unhappy information of cloudburst has been gained in Chamoli district. The native management is engaged in reduction and rescue paintings. I want everybody smartly from Baba Kedar. Additionally Learn – Chardham Yatra 2021: Chardham Yatra will get started quickly, Uttarakhand Top Court docket lifts the ban; Simplest such a lot of other people might be allowed

Won unhappy information of cloudburst in Chamoli district. The native management is engaged in reduction and rescue paintings. I want Baba Kedar the entire perfect: Uttarakhand Leader Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (Report photograph) https://t.co/0qMzftyESW %.twitter.com/7qvs3wWfSn – ANI_HindiNews (HAHindinews) September 20, 2021

Additionally Learn – Retired Lt Gen Gurmeet Singh appointed as the brand new Governor of Uttarakhand, RN Ravi despatched to Tamil Nadu and Purohit to Punjab

In line with the ideas, the transient refuge of BRO (Border Roads Organisation) staff in Pangati village of Narayanbagar block has been affected because of cloudburst incident in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand. In line with the district management, no casualty has been reported to this point.