Uttarakhand: CM Trivendra Singh Rawat admitted in Doon Hospital, Corona was a few days ago

Uttarakhand News: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has been admitted to Doon Hospital in Dehradun. This information was given by the Chief Minister’s office. Trivendra Singh Rawat was found to be Kovid-19 positive on 18 December. Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat was in isolation after being found corona positive. Also Read – Impact of Corona, Proposed three-day session of Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly postponed from Monday

On Sunday, Trivendra Singh Rawat was brought to the hospital after a mild fever. Although according to the hospital, his health is fine, but it is being done as a precaution. Also Read – Japan banned foreigners’ entry, even tougher on its citizens; Korea and Thailand also in preparation

Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat had tweeted, “Today I had the corona test done and the report has come positive. My health is fine and neither are the systems. Therefore, on the advice of doctors, I will be in home isolation. ” He said, “I request everyone, whoever has come in contact with me in the last few days, please isolate yourself and get your inquiry done.” Also Read – Driving license and documents of vehicles will be considered valid till 31 March next year, the government extended the date