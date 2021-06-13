Uttarakhand Congress chief Indira Hridayesh dies of center assault in Delhi

Dehradun: Senior Congress chief and Chief of Opposition within the Uttarakhand Legislative Meeting Indira Hridayesh died of a center assault in New Delhi on Sunday. She was once 80 years previous. Additionally Learn – Delhi Unencumber: Gyms, eating places, multiplexes, salons and weekly markets would possibly open in Delhi from subsequent week

Congress chief and Chief of the Opposition (LoP) in Uttarakhand Meeting, Indira Hridayesh passes away at Uttarakhand Sadan in Delhi. "She was once right here for a gathering and gave up the ghost after struggling a center assault," says the birthday celebration's state incharge Devender Yadav.

“She had come right here for a gathering and gave up the ghost after struggling a center assault,” state in-charge of the birthday celebration Devendra Yadav advised Congress assets right here.

She had attended a gathering chaired through state Congress in-charge Devendra Yadav in New Delhi on Saturday.