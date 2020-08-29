Uttarakhand Corona update: Uttarakhand BJP chief Banshidhar Bhagat infected with Corona virus

Uttarakhand Coronavirus Update: Corona’s havoc in the country continues to grow. In India, more than 34 lakh people have been infected by Corona virus (Covid-19) so far, more than 62 thousand people have died. Meanwhile, the BJP Chief of Uttarakhand, Bansidhar Bhagat has become infected with the Corona virus. Banshidhar Bhagat himself tweeted and gave information about it. Also Read – UP Covid Update: Minister in Yogi government Satish Mahana infected with Corona virus, isolates himself

I was tested yesterday for corona virus in which my test report came positive.

I appeal to all party functionaries and activists, whoever has come in contact with me in the last week, please get them tested.

With the blessings of all of you, I will return soon among you. Also Read – Coronavirus India Updates: More than 76 thousand new cases of corona were revealed, death toll crossed 62 thousand – Bansidhar Bhagat (@bansidharbhagat) August 29, 2020 Also Read – Lockdown New Guidelines: Weekend Lockdown ended, all shops in this state will now be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays

Banshidhar Bhagat tweeted, ‘I was tested for Corona virus yesterday, in which my test report came positive. I appeal to all party functionaries and workers, whoever has come in contact with me in the last week, please get them tested. With the blessings of all of you, I will return soon among you.

Let us know that 588 new patients of Kovid-19 were found in Uttarakhand on Friday, due to which the number of victims of the epidemic increased to 17,865. In addition, 11 patients died of infection. According to the bulletin issued by the state health department here, the maximum 185 new cases of corona virus were found in Dehradun district, 120 in Haridwar, 72 in Udham Singh Nagar, 58 in Chamoli and 55 in Nainital.

On Friday, Corona killed 11 more patients. Eight patients died in AIIMS Rishikesh while another died in Doon Medical College. Two others breathed their last at Sushila Tiwari Hospital in Haldwani. Till now the number of people who lost their lives in the epidemic has reached 239. So far, a total of 12124 patients have become healthy after treatment and the number of cases under treatment is 5440.

(input language)