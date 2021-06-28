Uttarakhand Earthquake Information: Earthquake tremors felt in Uttarakhand, measured 3.7 magnitude

Uttarakhand Earthquake Information: An earthquake of magnitude 3.7 struck portions of Uttarakhand on Monday. Nationwide Heart for Seismology (NCS) The epicenter of the earthquake is positioned 55 km north of Pithoragarh district. The earthquake befell at 12.18 pm. The NCS mentioned that it used to be at a intensity of 10 km from the outside at latitude 30.084 and longitude 80.26. Additionally Learn – Earthquake in Delhi: Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi, other folks shocked

To begin with, there is not any document of any casualty or harm to assets after the earthquake. On Would possibly 24 this yr, an earthquake of magnitude 4.3 at the Richter scale struck 44 km north-north-west of Joshimath in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand and tremors have been felt in portions of Dehradun, Pauri and Garhwal districts of the state. Additionally Learn – 4.2 magnitude earthquake in Assam, 5 instances in 24 hours in Northeast area

An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 struck at a intensity of 16.1 km close to Rudraprayag district in Uttarakhand on 6 February 2017. Additionally Learn – Kutch Earthquake Replace: 4.2 magnitude earthquake shakes Kutch, no harm

(Enter: IANS)