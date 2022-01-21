Uttarakhand Election 2022: Any other setback for BJP in Uttarakhand, Om Gopal Rawat joins Congress

Uttarakhand Meeting Election 2022: Uttarakhand BJP (BJP) Were given some other giant blow. Former MLA from Narendra Nagar and BJP chief Om Gopal Rawat could also be Congress. (Congress) have joined. Congress Om Gopal Rawat to Narendra Nagar seat (Narendra Nagar Meeting Seat) meeting elections from (Vidhansabha Chunav) Will battle Om Gopal Rawat used to be elected MLA from the Uttarakhand Kranti Dal within the yr 2007 from Narendra Nagar seat. In 2017, Om Gopal Rawat contested as an unbiased, however misplaced the election to Subodh Uniyal of BJP. The election in Narendra Nagar seat will probably be very fascinating after Om Gopal Rawat joins the Congress.Additionally Learn – Punjab ke CM: Pratap Singh Kairon, the second one leader minister, used to be identified for settling Punjab after partition

Let the Bharatiya Janata Birthday party (BJP) Former Uttarakhand minister Harak Singh Rawat expelled from (Harak Singh Rawat) Congress as of late (Congress) have joined. Harish Rawat (Harish Rawat) Within the presence of Harak Singh Rawat has as soon as once more joined the Congress.

At the side of Harak Singh Rawat, his son-in-law has additionally joined the Congress. After becoming a member of the Congress, Harak Singh Rawat mentioned that he has fought for the Congress for twenty years. We will be able to sign up for forces to make stronger the Congress as soon as once more.