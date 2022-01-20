Uttarakhand Election 2022: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami will contest from Khatima, BJP releases first listing

Uttarakhand Election 2022: Quite a lot of political events are freeing the names in their applicants for the meeting elections to be held in 5 states. BJP has launched its first listing of applicants for the Uttarakhand Meeting elections these days, which contains the names of 59 applicants. For the meeting elections in Uttarakhand, CM Pushkar Singh Dhami has been made a candidate from Khatima, he’s going to check out his success from Khatima. So whilst Madan Kaushik from Haridwar, Durgeswar Lal from Purola and Kedar Singh Rawat from Yamanotri had been declared BJP applicants.Additionally Learn – Goa Meeting Elections 2022: BJP launched the primary listing of 34 applicants, tickets of 6 MLAs lower

The names incorporated within the first listing of BJP come with Suresh Chauhan from Gangotri, Mahendra Bhatt from Badrinath, Gopal Ram from Tharali, Anil Nautiyal from Karnprayag, Bharat Singh Choudhary from Rudraprayag, Shakti Lal from Ghansali, Vinod Khandari from Devprayag but even so Subodh Uniyal from Narendranagar. Price tag has been given. Then again, Vijay Singh Panwar from Pratapnagar, Pritam Singh from Dhanaulti and Ram Sharan from Chakrata would be the BJP applicants.

Except this, Bishan Singh Chufal from Didihat, Anil Shahi from Dwarhat, Mahesh Jeena from Salt, Rekha Arya from Someshwar, Kailash Sharma from Almora had been fielded. Then again, Puran Singh Fartyal from Lohaghat, Ram Singh Kaira from Bhimtal, Sarita Arya from Nainital, Banshidhar Bhagat from Kaladhungi, Diwan Singh from Ramnagar, Arvind Pandey from Gadarpur and Rajesh Shukla from Kichha will contest on BJP price tag.