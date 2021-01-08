Uttarakhand government tightens China, now dragon will not be involved in big projects

new Delhi: Chinese companies will no longer be able to participate in the bidding / tendering process for large projects in Uttarakhand. This step has been taken after the state government changes the rules. Explain that due to the ongoing dispute with China on the border, the Indian government had changed the rules of investment of Chinese companies in India. On the basis of this, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has changed the rules regarding the process of Chinese investment and tender in the state. Also Read – This Chinese company got the Delhi-Meerut rail project contract, there was a ban in the skirmish in the Galvan valley

According to the order issued by Finance Secretary Saujanyad, the purchase rules of the year 2017 have been changed. After which now the neighboring countries will not be able to participate in the projects of Uttarakhand state. If it is to be included in the projects of Uttarakhand, then they have to provide proof that they are not registered in the neighboring country. According to the news, this decision has been taken in view of China. So that Chinese companies cannot invest in the state.

Explain that not only the Chinese companies have been prevented from joining the tenders, but the Made in China goods made by Chinese companies will also not be used in the government departments in the state. Participants participating in the tender must provide proof that their goods are not manufactured and registered in China. If a country's tender is found to be so, then its tender will be canceled.